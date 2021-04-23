nominated for the Oscars 2021

Watch the 2021 Oscar nominations 3:21

(CNN) – Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, and the women did well.

Seventy women received a total of 76 nominations, according to the Academy, a record for one edition.

For the first time, two women, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, were nominated in the Best Director category.

Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.

“Mank,” Netflix’s black-and-white script development drama for the legendary film “Citizen Kane,” developed by screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, topped the list of most nominated films: 10 nominations.

In light of the discussion about diversity and the Oscars, it is notable that three black men, Leslie Odom Jr. for “A Night in Miami” and Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” were nominated at the Best Supporting Actor category.

Stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who are married, announced the nominations live from London.

This year’s ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic and will air on Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

Best film

“El padre”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Leading Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday »

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Foreign movie

«Another Round» – Denmark

Better Days – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Tunisia

What Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Short Documentary

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

Hunger Ward

“A Love Song For Latasha”

Best Documentary

Collective

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

«Speak Now» from »One Night in Miami…»

Best Animated Feature Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”

“El padre”

Nomadland

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

Promising Young Woman

“Sound of Metal”

“TheTrial of the Chicago 7”

Best Production Design

“El padre”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best Short Animated Film

Burrow

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Short Live Image Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Soundtrack

“Give 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best Editing

“El padre”

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Makeup

“Emma”

Hillbilly Elegy

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”