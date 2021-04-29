Nomadland available tomorrow on Disney +

Nomadland, the film that won three Oscars last weekend, can be seen from tomorrow on Disney + at no additional cost

Nomadland stars three Academy Award winner Frances McDormand (Nomadland; Fargo; Three Billboards Outside), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) and real-life actors Swankie, Bob Wells and Linda May, who appeared in the acclaimed book by Jessica Bruder, which Chloé Zhao (The Eternals) has adapted for the big screen and which can be seen on Disney + starting tomorrow.

The film tells the story of Fern (McDormand) who, after the closure of a mining operation that ruins an entire town in Nevada, packs his bags and, aboard his truck, embarks on a journey that goes off the beaten track and off the beaten track. the archetypes of today’s consumer society. And on that journey, Fern is going to become a modern nomad. The film is produced by McDormand (Oliva Kitteridge), Peter Spears (Call Me by Your Name), Dan Janvey (Beasts of the Wild South), Mollye Asher (The Rider) and Zhao (The Rider). Zhao has also been in charge of editing the film, with Joshua James Richards (Tierra de Dios) as director of photography and production designer, and with the sound team of M. Wolf Snyder (The Rider), Sergio Díaz (Roma) and Zach Seivers (Assassins).

Nomadland has received numerous awards since its world premiere in September 2020

The film recently swept the Oscars with Best Picture, Best Direction for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.; in addition to triumphing at the Golden Globes with awards for Best Film (Drama) and Best Direction for Chloé Zhao. Other accolades include the Audience Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Lion for Best Film at this year’s Venice International Film Festival. Additionally, Nomadland received the Film of the Year award from the London Film Critics Association where Chloé Zhao was voted Screenwriter of the Year and Frances McDormand Actress of the Year.

The film also won the Best International Independent Film award at the British Independent Film Awards. Zhao was voted Best Director by the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, Chicago Film Critics Association, Boston Film Critics Society, Film Critics Association Boston Online, the Indiana Film Journalists Association and the Critics Polls for IndieWire 2020. Nomadland received 2 IFP Gotham Awards including Best Picture and Audience Award 2020 and won the coveted Golden Frog for Cinematography at the Festival 2020 Camerimage International Cinema of the Art of Cinematography. The film was also presented at the San Sebastian Festival out of competition.

Nomadland will be available on Disney + this Friday, April 30, at no additional cost within the new generalist Star offer