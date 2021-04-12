‘Nomadland’ and ‘A promising young woman’ big winners of the 2021 BAFTA where Chloé Zhao made history

This year the BAFTAs, the awards given by the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Television, have been presented in two separate ceremonies, both virtual. The first, which was held on the night of Saturday 11, and distributed the most technical categories, triumphing ‘The mother of the blues’, ‘Tenet’ and ‘Mank’. At Sunday’s gala, where the main prizes were awarded, ‘Nomadland’ was the big winner of the night, as has become customary this year.

Both ceremonies were held at the Royal Albert Hall, although the nominees and nominees connected from their homes and hotels virtually. The gala featured several musical performances and the one who did attend the event in person was Ang Lee, who received the Fellowship Award, the highest honor granted by the British Academy. Although ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Rock’ started with the same number of nominations, it was Chloé Zhao’s film that swept, winning best film, best leading actress, best cinematography and best direction. thus making Zhao the second woman to win this award and the first one that is not white.

In the rest of the categories, four other films took home golden masks: ‘A promising young woman’ (British film and best original screenplay), ‘Soul’ (animated film and soundtrack), ‘Sound of Metal’ (best editing) and ‘The father’ (best adapted screenplay). At the acting awards, Anthony Hopkins took the award from Chadwick Boseman for best leading actor and Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for his work in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” No surprises, Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland’ and Youn Yuh-Jung for ‘Minari. Story of my family ‘were the winning actresses. In the categories of documentary and non-English speaking, ‘What the octopus taught me’ and ‘Another round’ won, both also nominated for an Oscar where they start among the favorites. You can see the full list below:

Complete list of winners and winners

– Best film: ‘Nomadland’

– Best British Film: ‘A promising young woman’

– Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland’

– Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’

– Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-Jung for ‘Minari. Family history’

– Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

– Best direction: Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’

– Rising star (voted by the public): Bukky Bakray

– Best Debut Direction, Screenplay or Production: Remi Weekes (script / direction) for ‘Casa ajena’

– Best Foreign Language Film: ‘Another round’

– Best documentary: ‘What the octopus taught me’

– Best Animated Film: ‘Soul’

– Best Original Screenplay: ‘A promising young woman’

– Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘The father’

– Best soundtrack: ‘Soul’

– Best photography: ‘Nomadland’

– Best Editing: ‘Sound of Metal’