La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 6

Lagos. A film shot in four days, with a mobile phone, without physical contact with the actors, was the feat of the filmmaker Obi Emelonye in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. A bet on the image and likeness of Nollywood, a mixture of stubborn optimism and ingenuity.

Emelonye accumulates several box office hits (Last flight to Abuja, Thy will be done) He had this idea for a short film watching his wife make a video conference in Zoom, a telework application widely used in recent weeks due to the confinement of much of the planet .

I thought what if I made a movie remotely? I can direct the actors and shoot from home, without spending a penny! Explains the bold 53-year-old director based in the UK.

It was then that he started writing Heart 2 Heart, which premiered on YouTube on May 7.

Two young lovers about to get married end up separated by the epidemic, which causes airports to close: she is blocked in London and he is in Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria. They decide to do everything possible to celebrate their union at all costs.

One day of rehearsal, two of filming (the relatives of the actors film them on the phone) and one of post-production. Quite an achievement.

Obi Emelonye no longer has much to prove in Nigeria, where he is one of the most recognized directors of his generation, but he hopes to serve as inspiration for future talents.

He wanted to show young people that despite the innumerable difficulties of our profession, despite the coronavirus, you can make a movie without money, with passion, he explains.

We are an endangered species, so we have to be innovative, go beyond the barriers of what is already being done, adds the director, who defines himself between laughter as a stubborn optimist. The things go wrong? Let’s make them better!

Nollywood is already a paradox itself. On the one hand, it is the second largest film industry in the world (behind India, in terms of films produced) and a success in all of Africa.

With her sequins and heels, her actresses, with millions of followers on Instagram, make a poor youth dream in search of a successful model.

But at the same time, far from the glamorous appearance and despite its economic potential, the reality of the sector is harsh: there are many films produced with few resources and miserable wages, without social protection or subsidies, and massive piracy.

The arrival of the virus has dealt yet another blow to Nollywood’s efforts to professionalize itself.

Theaters, almost non-existent 10 years ago, have flourished everywhere to meet the growing demand in this country of almost 200 million inhabitants (now it has around 50 theaters), while video giants, like Netflix, covet this gigantic market.

New experiences

We have had others, but this crisis is even worse than the 2016 economic recession, says Moses Babatope, co-founder of the Filmhouse group, which estimates the sector’s losses at more than 4 billion naira (9.3 million euros, 10.5 million dollars ) for three months.

According to estimates by Nigerian dealer associations, there are some 50,000 direct jobs threatened.

Theaters have closed their doors, dozens of shoots had to be stopped or postponed, make-up artists, costume designers, actors or technicians no longer collect their salaries, and it will take time to really start again, stresses producer and distributor Babatope.

Netflix stopped production of its first original series in Nigeria, which started in March. The Vivendi group, which was due to open its first headquarters in Abuja in April, postponed the inauguration.

But the current crisis is also an opportunity to test new formulas. Producer Charles Okpaleke has partnered with local film networks Genesis and Silverbird to launch Drive-in (Drive-In) outdoors.

This new way of seeing cinema was successfully released in Abuja in late May.

All tickets sold out in a few hours for the screening of their new version of the cult movie in Nollywood Living in bondage, which viewers could comfortably see sitting behind the wheel of their car with their popcorn, respecting the distance measures.

The Covid-19 forces us to reconsider our habits, to try new experiences, explains the 37-year-old businessman, although he acknowledges that the drive-in cinema will not compensate for the losses caused by the closing of the rooms.