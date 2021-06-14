Nole thrilled her little coach

Novak Djokovic, after winning Ronald Garros, had a gesture that was much commented: He gave a racket to a boy who had been in the front row during the match against Greek Tsitsipas. The child’s emotion was very evident, of those situations that in life he will forget.

Nole, already at the press conference, explained why: “He was telling me things throughout the game, encouraging me, he even gave me tactical advice. I don’t know him, but what he did seemed very nice to me.”

Look also

Look also

And he added at the press conference: “He would tell me things like ‘keep your serve, play easy, attack his backhand’ … I was training, literally. I found it very nice. That’s why I wanted to give you the racket to the best. person. It was the way to be grateful that he was on my side encouraging me. ”

Look at the video

The Serbian lost the first two sets but then turned it around, to win 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4. It was his 19th Grand Slam and in the semifinals he had defeated Spanish Rafael Nadal in four sets. The next goal of the world number one is Wimbledon.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE