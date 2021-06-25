Nole is motivated with an Argentine song

Novak Djokovic, world number one, is in London preparing for the Wimbledon Grand Slam, a tournament in which the world number one is the top betting favorite. This Friday, going to a practice at the All England, he gave a surprise: he sang “vamo ‘vamo’ Argentina”, with the typical intonation of the soccer player.

The Serbian had a response to an Argentine who said “let’s go”, and his reaction quickly went viral. Link with our country? His personal physiotherapist, Ulises Badio, is Argentine.

Nole this Friday: a jump in training.

Nole in practice this Friday.

Nole was only in Argentina once: in 2013, when he lost to Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match played at La Rural. Later, both stars went to the Perito Moreno Glacier and also went to La Bombonera to watch a Boca game.

Nole and Rafa with Argentine flag, in 2013.

Nadal and Djokovic in Argentina in La Rural.

Nadal and Nole with Boca’s shirt in the Bombonera.

Nole and Nadal at the Perito Moreno.

Djokovic won Roland Garros, a tournament in which he eliminated Nadal in the semifinal, who has accumulated 13 titles in Paris, and thus added his 19th Grand Slam. If he wins at Wimbledon, he will match the 20 mark of the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spaniard, who will not participate in the tournament in the capital of England.

