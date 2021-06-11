Nole: “I did my best tennis”

Nole Djokovic did it again: like in 2015, he beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. That time it was for the quarterfinals. In this, for the semi and went to the final of the contest, which will define against the Greek Tsitsipas. After the match, French and English were allowed in the central court.

“If you want to beat Rafa on his court, you must play your best tennis. This afternoon I did my best tennis“He said.” It is very difficult to explain to you what I feel about playing with him here. It’s something very special, “he said. Of course: his rival won this Grand Slam 13 times.

“I think it is difficult to find the words to explain the pressure of playing against him here, he is on another level. It is something very special in our sport. We say to ourselves ‘there is no pressure’, but in fact there is a lot. Although it is both a pressure and an honor, it means that you are doing something very important and I am very happy to be in this situation. “Nole expressed.

“It was also a privilege to be on the court with Rafa, in this incredible game. It was surely the most important game I played here in Paris, that’s for sure. It was also the match with the most beautiful atmosphere, the most beautiful energy, amazing, thank you! The support was incredible for both players, thank you very much, they were fantastic, “he told the audience.

“I think it was the most special game I have played here in Paris and one of the most special of my career. It was against Nadal, here in Paris, on his court where he had only lost twice in his entire 15-year career. It is difficult to find the words, I am very proud, very happy, I vibrated tonight. Against Rafa, who is the biggest rival of my career, it is always something special. The work is not finished, I hope to recover by Sunday and do it well, “added Nole, interviewed by TV.

“Every time you have to play against Nadal here is like climbing Everest to be able to beat him. From every duel against him I have tried to draw lessons. That I have tried to apply today. It is one of the games that I will remember for a long time, “he added.

On his next opponent, he said: “It is his first Grand Slam final, it is a great feat, but he will not want to stay there. He is in great physical shape and leads the classification of the year. He has won in maturity, especially in dust. brick, which is now his preferred surface. “

