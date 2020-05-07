The famous trilogy is a reference when it comes to good movies about characters based on comics. The story that Christopher Nolan told served to stop seeing this genre as only for adolescents or children, but also to introduce antagonists that did not develop and perhaps you did not notice that they were without their costume. But don’t worry, we tell you who all Batman villains hidden in Dark Knight.

And it’s not that the film didn’t have excellent villains, starting with Joker Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance Two-Face, Bane and Scarecrow. These villains are among the best known, but Gotham City is full of them and there was no room in the film to introduce them all.

The Riddler

This character will be introduced by Matt Revees in his next movie, but it’s nothing new in the Dark Knight cinematic universe. In fact he appears in ‘The Dark Knight’, here we meet Coleman Reese who finds out the true identity of his boss Bruce Wayne. The interesting thing is in his name since he makes a pun, in English Lucius Fox refers to him as Mr. Reese that sounds like “mysteries”, something similar happened in the comic, where Riddler was called E. Nygma, which sounds like an “enigma”.

Clayface

No doubt this villain would have been completely out of place, as it took away all the realism that Nolan planned to put in the film, but in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ we meet John Daggett, who turns out to be the CEO of a construction company and by Therefore Weyne’s rival. This name hints at Roland Daggett who appeared in the animated series ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ who asks actor Matt Hagen to try his new cream, but the tests become more dangerous and do not end well.

Victor Zsasz

Yes, that same Victor Zsasz who appears in ‘Birds of Prey’ as Black Mask whom many did not convince, since his story is much darker. It is in ‘Batman Begins’ where we see them being transferred to Arkham Asylum and in fact Rachel Dawes (Katie Holmes) mentions it at the beginning of her film.

Killer Croc

This character is somewhat difficult to recognize in the film, since only one line is said about him and indirectly. When Commissioner Gordon comes out of Batman’s hideout in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, John Blake (Robin) tries to convince everyone that Bane exists, but clearly no one believes him, “I was asked if I saw giant crocodiles.” Without a doubt, a huge nod to the character that appeared in ‘Detective Comics # 524’, to make the leap to the big screen in Suicide Squad.

If this trilogy was known for something, it is for all the subplots that it has, but we must not forget all the characters that it presented and could not be in order to maintain a tone far from the excessive fiction that Nolan intended. The Batman villains hidden in Dark Knight make us hope that ‘The Batman’ is just as good, but to know that there is still a long way to go.