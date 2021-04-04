Nolan Arenado hit his first home run for the Cardinals

Nolan Arenado dropped his first home run of the season with the uniform of the Cardinals of San Luis in the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB).

Despite of home run from Sandblasted with the Cardinals, the organization was not enough and fell with the defeat against the Cincinnati Reds 9-6 in the Big leagues.

Nolan Arenado, who arrived in the off-season of the 2021 campaign of the MLB and he is one of the best players on the Big Show, he punished a pitch from the rival pitcher took it all over the left field of the MLB.

With his first home run, Nolan Arenado gives good expectations to Cardinals from San Luis, who will be looking to fight for a postseason spot in Las Mayores.

Here the video:

Nolan Arenado’s first home run in a @cardenales uniform. pic.twitter.com/4uQxNoVgGW – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 3, 2021

In this season with the Cardinals, Nolan Arenado is hitting .400 with three RBIs and a home run in 10 at-bats in the Big leagues.

