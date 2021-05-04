Nolan Arenado argued with the referee for a bad call and then hit a home run

The player for the St. Louis Cardinals, Nolan Arenado, argued with referee for bad call and then hit home run in the middle of the game MLB.

Through the game of the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, the Cardinals trailed 4-1 in the third inning when Nolan Arenado he hit a beastly three-run homer to even the score.

However, it seemed that he had gone by way of the punch, even the pitcher was walking towards the dogout, but Nolan Arenado he pleaded to make it clear that he had had a slight contract with the ball and that it should be called a foul.

After that launch, Nolan Arenado he rocked the tasty home run all over left field.

The offensive of Nolan Arenado It has not been great like other players of the MLB, but in April he hit 265. with 4 homers with 18 RBIs.

The Cardinals of San LUis add five consecutive victories, despite Molina’s injury, Carlos Martínez and Nolan Arenado have tightened the offense a bit.