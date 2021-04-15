Nolan Arenado and the reason why it is more difficult to win the golden glove

Veteran Nolan Arenado it will be more difficult to win another Gold Glove on the MLB after his arrival at the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Colorado Rockies haven’t had good pitchers in recent seasons, which is to say, they’re not good strikeouts.

Now what Nolan Arenado He’s on a team with better pitchers averaging twice as many strikeouts as the Colorado Rockies, he has fewer opportunities to ground out and complete double plays.

Carlos Martínez, Adam Warnight and Jack Flaherty are pitchers who can average at least 5 strikeouts per game, the same happens with relievers Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera, Alex Reyes and Jordan Hicks, who are relievers who strike out seven from 10 batters.

Note: We do not clarify that Nolan Arenado he is not going to win it, but he has it more difficult in the St. Louis Cardinals for the reason given in the previous paragraphs. The same goes for Manny Machado with the arrival of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Chris Paddack and the next arrival of Mike Clevinger.