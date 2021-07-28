Nokia XR20 with military grade resistance and IP68 announced

Just as we had anticipated, Nokia formally announced to Nokia XR20, the first rugged smartphone of the HMD Global era with the new XR series. The Nokia XR20 stands out mainly for being an all-rounder, with a chassis with MIL-STD-810H certification, protection against drops of up to 1.5 meters and resistance to dust and water and can be submerged up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Based on the Nokia X20, the Nokia XR20 features a 6.67-inch perforated Full HD + screen, although covered by Gorilla Glass Victus for longer life.

Inside the Nokia XR20, we find a Snapdragon 480 5G processor with options of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, with 64GB or 128GB of expandable internal storage, powered by a 4630 mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging and 15W wireless.

The dual rear camera, with ZEISS optics, features a 48MP main lens, followed by a 13MP ultrawide camera and its 8MP selfie camera.

Despite being an all-rounder, the Nokia XR20 does not sacrifice functionality for every day, with stereo speakers powered by OZO spatial sound.

Running Android 11 with the promise of three years of software updates and another three of security updates, the Nokia XR20 also adds a configurable top button to its arsenal for quick access to functions. The fingerprint reader is located with the power button in the profile of the phone.

Nokia XR20: Price and Availability

The Nokia XR20 arrives in Granite and Ultra Azil colors, for $ 550 for the 6GB / 128GB variant in the US. For Europe, prices start from 499 euros for the 4GB / 64GB variant.

Nokia X20

The Nokia X20 is an Android smartphone with a 6.67-inch Full HD + screen and powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of expandable internal storage. The main camera of the Nokia X20 is quadruple, with a 64 MP Zeiss main lens and 5MP, 2MP and 2MP secondary lenses, and a 32 MP selfie camera. A fast-charging 4470 mAh battery provides the power, and the Nokia X20 completes its features with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, splash resistance and runs Android 11.

Comments: 0

Reviews: 0

Nokia XR20

The Nokia XR20 is a variant of the X20 prepared to withstand shocks and adverse conditions. With a 6.67-inch FHD + screen protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, the Nokia XR20 features a Snapdragon 480 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. Its main camera is dual, 48MP + 13MP with ZEISS optics and the selfie camera is 8MP. The Nokia XR20 is powered by a 4630 mAh fast-charging battery, has a fingerprint reader, water resistance up to 1.5m for 30 minutes and runs Android 11.

Comments: 0

Reviews: 0