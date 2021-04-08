Nokia X-Series, G-Series and C-Series: features and prices

HMD Global renewed the line of Nokia smartphones with the introduction of six models: X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10. The letter at the beginning of each name identifies the different ranges the Finnish company is targeting. The so-called X-series is its spearhead, while G-series is the intermediate family and C-series is the entry level.

According to the official announcement, all devices they were built to “last inside and out”. The aim of the firm is that Nokia smartphones offer specifications that will stand the test of time, with software updates guaranteed for up to three years, depending on the model.

“We want them to trust that we put security at the center of everything we do, as Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for added peace of mind for their users. What’s more, we want people to keep their phones for longerthanks to our durability characteristic, “said HMD CEO Florian Seiche.

Nokia and a new commitment to three different ranges

Nokia X20 – Credit: HMD Global

Nokia X20 and X10 models share several of the specifications, although logically they have their differences. Both come with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, a 6.67-inch FHD + screen with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels and a 4470 mAh battery, which would offer up to two days of life.

Even the dimensions of the two devices are identical: 168.94 millimeters high, by 79.7 wide and 9.1 thick. There is a slight difference in weight, but it is imperceptible. While the X20 is listed at 220 grams in weight, the X10 does so at 210.

Where the two devices really differ is in storage and cameras. The Nokia X20 comes to the market with two possible configurations: 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage, or 8 + 128GB. The internal memory is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD cards, in both cases. For the X10 the combinations of RAM and internal storage will be: 6 GB + 64 GB, 4 GB + 128 GB, or 6 GB + 128 GB.

In the photography and video section, the X20 presents a quad camera with ZEISS optics and 64 megapixel main sensor, assisted by artificial intelligence. It also has a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP for depth, and the remainder is a 2 MP macro. On the front, meanwhile, it incorporates a 32 MP camera.

The X10, meanwhile, features a quad camera with similar configuration but lower performance, since the main sensor is 48 MP. On the front, the available option is 8 MP.

Nokia G20 – Credit: HMD Global

The G-series carries, in part, the same trend as its older brothers. The G20 and G10 models share screen size (6.5 ”, with 720p resolution), battery capacity (5050 mAh, for up to three days of duration) and dimensions (164.9 x 76 x 9.2 millimeters). However, they differ on important points such as processor, memory and storage variants, and cameras.

The Nokia G20 arrives with a Mediatek G35 chip, 4 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage. The G10 features a less powerful Mediatek G25, with 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage. In both cases it is possible to use microSD cards to expand the file saving capacity up to 512 GB.

In terms of cameras, the G20 features a 48-megapixel main sensor, followed by a 5 MP ultra-wide and two 2 MP for macro and depth, respectively. The G10 it is much more austere with rear sensor of 13 MP (main) and a pair of 2 MP (macro and depth). HMD incorporated an 8 MP front camera in both models.

Nokia bets on the simple and economical with the C-series

Nokia C10, the cheapest model in the family – Credit: HMD Global

It could be said that C-series mobiles are the closest thing to a feature phone that can be achieved in today’s smartphone market. The C20 has a 1.6 GHz octa-core SC9863a processor, and 1 or 2 GB RAM variants, with 16 or 32 GB of storage, expandable up to 256 GB.

The C10, meanwhile, also offers a Unisoc chip -in this case the model is the SC7331e-, although it is quad core and reaches a maximum of 1.3 GHz. The available RAM and storage configurations are: 1 GB + 16 GB, 1 GB + 32 GB, or 2 GB + 16 GB, with the possibility of expanding the capacity via microSD.

Both smartphones will be available with 6.5-inch screens and identical camera setup: 5 MP in the front and 5 MP in the rear. Another similarity will be the battery, removable in this case, 3,000 mAh.

Nokia guarantees software updates for up to three years

The new HMD models will arrive equipped with Android 11, in its pure version in the X-series and G-series. For its part, the C-Series will also have Android 11, but in the limited Go edition.

The operating system and security update plan will be given in this way:

X-seriesG-seriesC-seriesSoftware updates For 3 years (up to Android 14) For 2 years (up to Android 13) No updates Security updates Monthly for 3 years Monthly for 3 years Quarterly for 2 years

On the other hand, the Nokia X20 and X10 models will be the only ones in the new family of smartphones to have an extended warranty.

Price and availability

Smartphones Nokia X20 will hit the market in May with prices ranging from 379 euros and available in two colors, Midnight Sun and Nordic. The X10 will arrive in June, from 329 euros, in Forest and Snow colors.

The G10 will go on sale at the end of April starting at a price of € 149, while the G20 will appear in May from € 179. The model C10, for its part, will be marketed from 75 euros, Meanwhile he C20 will start from 109 €, in both cases reaching stores in June.

