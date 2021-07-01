Nokia would bet on HarmonyOS, Huawei’s operating system, in two of its future mobiles

Huawei announced the possibility that other manufacturers, such as OPPO, Xiaomi or ALIVE will include HarmonyOS on their mobiles and devices if the United States Government applied restrictions against them. At the moment, no Chinese company has opted for Huawei’s operating system. Yes it has done to Finnish Nokia, who will bet on HarmonyOS instead of Android, as reported by the Chinese media IT Home.

The futures Nokia X60 Y X60 Pro would the first mobiles outside of Huawei to include the alternative to Google’s operating system. HarmonyOS It is very similar to Android, but it has some advantages. The system, known as Hongmeng in China, can be integrated into any device, even those without a screen. It also offers greater synchronization with third-party accessories and supports a large number of application formats, even those supported by Android.

Huawei He launched HarmonyOS as an alternative to Android following the restrictions of the United States Government, which does not allow the Chinese company to do business with Google. Nokia, however, is not on the US blacklist. Therefore, you can continue to use Android and include the services of the Mountain View. Everything indicates that Nokia terminals with HarmonyOS will be marketed in China, where Google applications are hardly used. It can be an interesting strategy to increase sales in that market.

Nokia with HarmonyOS would integrate the Huawei Mobile Services, which replace those of Google with platforms such as AppGallery, Huawei Video or Huawei Music, among others.

Nokia X60 and X60 Pro: 200 megapixel camera and 144 Hz display

Image: David Ortiz.

Beyond the operating system itself, and according to the aforementioned source, the future high-end of the brand belonging to HMD Global, will arrive with a camera up to 200 megapixels. Other manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, also work on a mobile phone with higher resolution sensors. At the moment, it is unknown what such a high pixel density can offer.

The Nokia X60 and X60 Pro They could also include a 6,000 mAh battery, as well as a screen of up to 144 Hz. Both models could incorporate the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset. At the moment, the release date of this device is unknown.

