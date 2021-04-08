Nokia storms the entry range with the Nokia G10 and G20 with great battery and with the C10 and C20 with Android 11 Go | Technology

All the details and features of the Nokia G10 and G20, the company’s new mobiles with a high-capacity battery and the promise of two major Android updates. And we have also known Nokia’s entry range, the C10 and C20 with Android 11 Go.

Nokia – HMD Global, rather – today presented your new mobiles for the first half of 2021, some terminals that want to meet the needs of users of the entry and mid-range ranges.

We have already seen the characteristics of the X10 and X20, the top of the range of the company that arrive with cameras signed by Zeiss, a very elegant design and, in addition, Nokia’s commitment to upgrade the system for three years.

Nevertheless, in the more modest ranges they will also launch new devices, starting with G10 and Nokia G20.

Nokia G20Nokia G10Display 6.5 “IPS Panel | HD Resolution + 6.5” IPS Panel | HD Resolution + ProcessorMediatek Helio G35Mediatek Helio G25Memory RAM4 GB3 / 4 GBStorage64 / 128 GB32 / 64 GBMain cameras48 Mpx main | 5MP wide angle | Macro and depth of 2 Mpx eachMain 13 Mpx | Macro and depth of 2 Mpx eachFront camera8 Mpx8 MpxBattery5,050 mAh5,050 mAhOperating systemAndroid 11Android 11Dimensions and weight164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm | 197 grams 164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm | 194 grams Price179 euros149 euros

They are very, very similar mobiles that share the same 1600 x 720 pixel HD + display on a 6.5 “IPS panel. They have a very careful design that maintains that circular rear camera module with recondened finishes on the sides to improve grip.

Inside, we have Mediatek processors, the Helio G35 for the Nokia G20 and the G25 for the G10, accompanied by 4 GB in the most enthusiastic model and 3/4 GB in the G10. In addition, both have a large battery capacity, 5,050 mAh, which is the great claim of this terminal.

In the software section, They have Android 11 with two years of updates seniors insured and security support for three years.

The cameras, on these models, are not signed by Zeiss and we have 48 Mpx as the main one in the G20, a 5 Mpx wide angle and two other 2 megapixel sensors for both macro and depth.

The G10 drops from 48 Mpx to 13 Mpx and dispenses with the wide angle. At the front, in a drop-type notch, we find an 8 Mpx camera on both models.

Launch and price of the Nokia G10 and G20

Nokia has quite segmented the launch of its new devices and these Gs will be the first to arrive. The G10 will start from 179 euros and will be available at the end of April. The G10 will arrive on those same dates from 149 euros.

Nokias C10 and C20 with Android 11 Go for the most entry-level range

On the other hand we have the most modest option. We haven’t talked about new mobiles with Android Go systems, the lighter and shorter version of Android that is focused on very low-power mobiles, but for users who want everyday communication apps and, ultimately, a phone to … talk on the phone.

The C10 and C20 are virtually identical and share a 6.52 “screen with HD + resolution., 5 megapixel cameras both in front and behind and batteries of only 3,000 mAh that, according to Nokia, will give us a full day of autonomy.

This is thanks to the low consumption of both the screen and, above all, the processor.

Nokia C20Nokia C10Display 6.52 “panel | 1600 x 720 pixel HD + resolution 6.52” panel | HD + resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels ProcessorUnisoc SC9863aUnisoc SC7331eMemory RAM2 GB1 / 2 GBStorage32 GB expandable via microSD16 / 32 GBMain cameras5 Mpx f / 2.25 Mpx f / 2.2Front camera5 Mpx 5 Mpx Battery3,000 mAh3,000 mAh Operating system Android 11 GoD16 operating system Android 11 weight Android 11 9 9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm | 191 grams 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm | 191 grams Price109 euros75 euros

And this is where the two phones differ, since the processor Unisoc of the C20 has a frequency of 1.6 GHz while the Unisoc of the C10 goes to 1.3 GHz. They also differ in RAM capacity and storage, expandable in both cases up to 256 GB via microSD.

The price of the C10 will start at 75 euros while the C20 can be purchased from 109 euros and will arrive, both one and the other, in June of this year.