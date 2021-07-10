Nokia phones and other devices that Microsoft did not let out of the lab

Microsoft lost the battle of smartphones. A $ 400 billion mistake as Bill Gates himself described. All this began to happen when Microsoft took over the reins of Nokia, something that has already gone down in history after the latter passed into the hands of HMD Global. The new owners of the Finnish brand are doing things differently, with perhaps a less risky target but also fewer cancellations.

The Nokia’s last years in Microsoft’s hands were a difficult period. Between their births – most without much success – we are aware that there is more than one abortion on the way. Surely the amount catches your attention and seeing them grouped, as we are going to teach you in this article.

Returning to Microsoft, it seems that you had to prioritize in-house systems and end projects that were in development, but the reality is that there was more than one that was ready to go to the market, or quite advanced in its forms. Among them also there is interesting hardware with Windows Phone, so decisions were made taking into account more factors than the system itself. We are going to know the most striking cases.

A whole collection

To start we have to show you an image with a whole collection of unfinished pots. We had news of some by rumors, such as the green tablet, which would respond to the name of Lumia 2020. It would be a computer with Windows RT, 8.3-inch screen and 1080p resolution and place for SIM card and pointer.

She is accompanied in the image by canceled terminals such as Lumia 650XL, or the following phone Android that was in development, the Nokia XL 2. The rest of the devices are not identified, but as we can see, there was a lot of material in development. In short, colorful and recognizable lines for terminals that played with the new Microsoft and Nokia logos – the oldest ones -, and in which there were quite striking camera modules.

McLaren, the high-end canceled

It is possibly the most interesting project of all those canceled, and fortunately it is the one we know the most about. Thanks to a sneaky review by the guys from Windows Central, it seems clear that this prototype was very close to becoming real:

For those who are lost, comment that it is called Mclaren and it was expected to be a booster for Windows Phone at the end of the complicated year 2014, but although it was seen more than once, there was finally no successor to the historic Lumia 1020. Its most exotic addition is the screen with interaction “3D Touch”, Something similar to what Apple began to offer on its iPhone 6S, but without the need to touch the screen.

The 3D sensor worked in this prototype, but there are things that they could not test, such as the sensor 20 megapixels used, which was software limited to 8 megapixels. In terms of dimensions, it was a phone with a 5.5-inch screen and Full HD resolution.

Possibly the most necessary of those canceled, for introducing new technology, and for showing that there was high-end.

¿I would have broken the schemes? Possibly not, in general it seemed more like an update to the Lumia 930, but perhaps it would have revitalized sales a bit and would not have left the company’s proposal for Christmas of that year 2015 orphaned.

Also wearables: a watch

Not everything was going to be phones and tablets, they were also playing with wearables like Moonraker. It was a smart watch that was very colorful and sporty, in the style of Nokia, and since it was a project before Microsoft arrived, they didn’t see much sense to your business life.

It is rumored that it was shown to people in private pass during MWC 2015, and that it should have been released with the Lumia 930. In the images it is not seen that it had a heart rate sensor, but it had all the earmarks of being a gadget with which we could measure our physical activity, in addition to receiving notifications.

Honjo, with Windows 10

A mobile already with Windows 10 inside. It was when Microsoft canceled more equipment, leaving the catalog in the scarce Lumia 550, 650 and 950/950 XL.

The Microsoft Honjo (yes, Microsoft) was more than advanced, according to the recreations that were already circulating on the network, the type that are usually used in the presentation of products or advertisements. It was seen in the real prototype phase, simple specifications were expected from it: Snapdragon 210 and 720P screen.

And tablets: Mercury

Finally a tablet, a place where Nokia had a fairly complete but unsuccessful history. It was one of the products we expected from the new company, which already played with the Android operating system: Nokia N1.

With the arrival of Microsoft and the Windows system, the thing was revitalized, thinking that Lumia could be a good accompaniment to your Surface cousins. But they did not perform well in the market, and there were also cancellations like the one in 2020. There were more models in development, like the Mercury.

Very interesting to see that the design it presented was that of the Lumia family, instead of pulling towards that of the Surfaces. It’s more, it looked like a big phone, than a tablet, mainly because of those non-existent frames that it presents on the front.

Nokia has shown on numerous occasions that it has had ideas in laboratories that have then been used successfully by the competition – very clear screens in 2004 (when the physical keyboard still prevailed in mobiles), flexible mobiles (as a prelude to current folding devices ), tablets in 2001 -. Either for relaxation, for lack of courage, or because Microsoft canceled, we are left with a Nokia that perhaps could be more. Although with Android it is having a second life, even recovering classic mobiles such as the Nokia 8110 or the mythical Nokia 3310.