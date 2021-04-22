Nokia joins the charger-less smartphone bandwagon with the new X20

The new Nokia X20 will have 3 years of updates and will come with a screen protector and eco-friendly case in the box.

Yesterday, HMD Global announced both the availability and prices in Spain of the new Nokia mobile terminals for this 2021 and within the framework of this presentation he also explained that the Nokia X10 and X20 would come no charger in the box, following the path initiated by Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi.

The Nokia X will be the first to arrive without a charger, but more will come later

HMD confirmed that it is implanting a new company policy based on sustainability and durability of their smartphones, a movement with which they seek to reduce electronic waste and be more respectful with the environment.

The Finnish company has confirmed to us that the first smartphones of the Nokia brand that are going to bet on this new way of doing things are: Nokia X10 and X20, which will come without a charger in their box, although they will include the charging cable, and as compensation they will bring a screen protector and an Eco case, which is compostable for “Avoid breakages and reduce the cost of the new phone”.

Regarding the charger, from HMD Global we have verified that it can be purchased through its official website for a price that is between 15 and 25 euros according to the chosen model and that the profits obtained from those sales will be donated to Clear Rivers, a foundation in charge of cleaning the oceans of plastics.

HMD Global has also stated that it believes in sustainability through durability and for that reason, Nokia X series terminals will enjoy 3-year warranty, 3-year operating system updates, and 3-year monthly security patches.

This is a very commendable decision on the part of Nokia, but it can influence the purchase decision of many users, who will have to pay, at least, 15 euros higher than the 329 euros that the X10 costs or the 379 euros that the X20 costs.

