Nokia introduces the new generation of AirScale 5G | News | Infrastructures

Nokia has just launched its latest range of products AirScale 5G covering baseband, remote radio heads and massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. These solutions are powered by the latest generation of ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) chipsets from the manufacturer and, as indicated by the multinational, “offer the highest capacity and network performance while allowing efficient implementations and operations.” Currently, the distribution of the new equipment is already underway.

The new full range is powered by the latest generation of Nokia ReefShark chipsets.

Specifically, the vendor announces massive AirScale MIMO antennas with the products 32TRX and 64TRXas well as remote radio head solutions 8T8R. In particular, the 32TRX model is presented as the lightest in the industry, with 17 kgbut, even though its weight is small, it supports a high radio frequency bandwidth (200 MHz occupied and 400 MHz instantaneous) and allows high power output without compromising performance. Both the 32TRX and 64TRX antennas support both fragmented spectrum and network sharing scenarios.

Features the industry’s lightest mass MIMO drives, weighing just 17kg, enabling simplified deployments and faster time to market

Likewise, the multinational has presented new plug-in baseband cards equipped with SoC to increase the capacity of the AirScale system module. These devices, powered by ReefShark, offer up to eight times more performance and service up to eight times more cells compared to previous generations. They are easily installed and simplify the upgrade and operation of all AirScale deployments. The module can support 90,000 users connected simultaneouslyand has a throughput of 84 Gbps. They also reduce energy consumption by up to 75%.

Nokia introduces the new generation of AirScale 5G.

Another novelty revealed has been the software Nokia Single RAN which now includes 5G, accelerating the deployments of this generation of mobile networks and reducing the TCO of the overall radio access network. The combination of this software and the new cards make it possible to provide multimode (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) and multiband services and is compatible with the latest fronthaul interfaces (eCPRI =Improved common public radio interface) on a single platform.

With this new portfolio, Nokia prepares its AirScale architecture for the futureand empowering it to support the increasing demands of wireless traffic

New Nokia baseband equipment.

What Nokia intends with this launch is that its AirScale architecture be prepared for the futureand be able to support the increasing demands of wireless traffic. By keeping L1 and L2 (Layer 1 and Layer 2) computing separate from pluggable baseband L3 (Layer 3) and transport units, capacity can be added when and where it is needed on the network. In this sense, infrastructure modernization can be achieved simply by updating software or by adding new plug-in units to the existing baseband.

Furthermore, ReefShark chipsets will also play a critical role in future Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. Nokia has already introduced AI / ML features in areas such as predictive load balancing, anomaly detection, and intelligent traffic routing. All ReefShark platforms are AI / ML ready. The Finnish company is conducting proofs of concept with clients this year in areas such as Massive MIMO beam pattern optimization, energy saving, advanced traffic steering, advanced packet scheduling, and alarm pattern detection.

The company is committed to a future in which radio access provides more capacity, more bandwidth and more flexibility, while reducing energy costs and space requirements.

About this ad, Tommi Uitto, President of Nokia Mobile Networks, underlined: “Our new generation of AirScale radio and baseband products powered by ReefShark are evidence of the successful transformation of our business and the ability to offer market-leading products to our global customers. Nokia’s new portfolio enables communication service providers to deliver cutting-edge 5G experiences to home and business customers with premium speeds, capacity and connectivity supported by a seamless, simple and efficient plug-in deployment. Our new AirScale products are ready for O -RAN, consume less energy and highlight our commitment to climate change. “