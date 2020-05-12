         Nokia continues betting on basic phones and presents the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150

Nokia continues to have an important position in the market for so-called feature phones or basic phones with an operating system that cannot be considered smart. For example, your Nokia Series30 +, a homegrown operating system that has accompanied the Finns for quite some time now. And just in that sector, in that of non-smart phones, Nokia has just launched two new terminals.

We talk about the new Nokia 125 and Nokia 150Two basic telephones for those who only want to call and send messages, and who do not need, and in many cases do not want, to pay the amount of acquiring one of the most basic smartphones on the market. So we have two new Nokia models in circulation.

Two basic models for less than 30 euros each

The Nokia 125

The new Nokia 125 appears to us as the more basic model of the two presented. It has a 2.4-inch diagonal non-touch screen and lacks a rear camera and front camera. Of course, we will have an LED flash that we can use as a flashlight if we need it. In addition to this, the Nokia 125 comes with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage that, if we wish, we can expand with a microSD.

The battery of this Nokia 125 is 1,020 mAh and with it it promises a lot of autonomy. In addition, the phone has an FM radio as well as a headphone jack that serves as an antenna to use the radio. The phone supports 2G networks.

The Nokia 150

The Nokia 150 It is a step forward compared to the 125 although it also remains a fairly basic device. We find in it the same screen of 2.4 inches diagonal, the same internal memory of 4MB and the same figure for RAM: 4MB. Even the battery is identical, with its 1,020 mAh. But there are changes compared to the Nokia 125.

For example, the new Nokia 150 does incorporate a VGA camera on the back to take pictures to send by MMS or, if we wish, through the connection Bluetooth 3.0 it offers, the other change with respect to the Nokia 125 that remains as well as its little brother. The two phones land in China, India and other markets at a price of around 22 euros for the Nokia 125 (1,814 rupees) and around 26 euros for the Nokia 150 (2,200 rupees).

