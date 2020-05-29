Nokia has launched three mid-range models for the American operator Cricket, which join the ranks of the C series. It is two Nokia C2 models more advanced than the Nokia C2 with Android Go from a couple of months ago and a new Nokia C5 with better specifications and that has little to do with the 2010 model.

The two Nokia C2 share technical specifications, being simple terminals with 2 GB of RAM and double rear camera. The Nokia C5 Endi raises the bar with triple camera, bigger battery, more RAM and Helio P22 instead of Helio A22.

Data sheet of Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen

Nokia C5 Endi

Nokia C2 Tava

Nokia C2 Tennen

screen

LCD 6.5 “

HD +

LCD 5.45 “

HD +

LCD 5.45 “

HD +

Dimensions and weight

171.7 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm

200 g.

150.6 x 71.6 x 9.1 mm

180 g.

150.6 x 71.6 x 9.1 mm

180 g.

Processor

Helium P22

Helium A22

Helium A22

RAM

3GB

2 GB

2 GB

Storage

64 GB

MicroSD up to 128 GB

16/32 GB

MicroSD up to 128 GB

16/32 GB

MicroSD up to 128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

5 MP

5 MP

Rear camera

13 MP

2 MP bokeh

5 MP wide angle

8 MP

2 MP

8 MP

2 MP

Drums

4,000 mAh

Load 10W

3,000 mAh

Load 10W

3,000 mAh

Load 10W

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C



Minijack



FM Radio

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

USB-C



Minijack



FM Radio

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

USB-C



Minijack



FM Radio

Others

Google Asisstant button

Rear fingerprint reader

Google Asisstant button

Google Asisstant button

Price

153 euros to change

99 euros to change

63 euros to change

Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen

Different last names, but basically the same phone. The Nokia C2 Tava and the Nokia C2 Tennen share spec sheetThe only difference between them is the finish (in gray for the Nokia C2 Endi and in blue for the Nokia C2 Tava). Interestingly, the Nokia C2 Tennen is cheaper than its brother and will go on sale later.

Both are input range terminals, with the Helium A22 of MediaTek on board and 2 GB of RAM. The amount of available storage is to choose between 16 or 32 GB, although HMD has only shared the price and availability information of the version with 32 GB of RAM.

Both the Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen mount a 5.45-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution which includes the usual frames. In the upper frame is the front camera with a resolution of 5 megapixels. Behind it is the dual 8 + 2 megapixel camera.

Terminals are launched with 3,000 mAh battery no fast charge and no fingerprint reader is included either. What they do include as standard is Android 10 and a physical button to launch the Google Assistant.

Nokia C5 Endi

The Nokia C5 Endi remains within the entry range, although its specifications are closer to the mid-range and further from Android Go. Inside includes the Helio P22 from MediaTek and increases the amount of RAM and storage, with a single version with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable by microSD.

The Nokia C5 Endi also includes an LCD screen with HD + resolution, although with a diagonal of 6.5 inches. In this case, HMD opts for the drop-shaped notch instead of the frame, where the front camera with a resolution of 8 megapixels is integrated.

Behind, the Nokia C5 Endi includes a triple rear camera in a circular module. This module consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. Unlike the Nokia C2, here there is a fingerprint reader.

The Nokia C5 Endi is larger than the previous two models, so it stands to reason that the battery capacity increases to 4,000 mAh, also without any fast charge. The terminal is also launched with Android 10 and includes an exclusive button to launch the Google Assistant.

Versions and prices of the Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen

The Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen have been launched as models for the North American operator Cricket, although as they do not exactly correspond to other international models, it cannot be ruled out that they could be launched later globally under those or other names. The Nokia C5 Endi and Nokia C2 Tava are available at bluewhile the Nokia C2 Tennen is in Gray. These are their prices:

Nokia C5 Endi 3 + 64 GB: $ 169.99, about 153 euros to change.

Nokia C2 Tava 2 + 32 GB: $ 109.09, about 98 euros to change.

Nokia C2 Tennen 2 + 32GB: $ 69.99, about 63 euros to change.

