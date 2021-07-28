Nokia C30 with Android Go Edition and Nokia 6310 presented

In addition to the armored Nokia XR20, HMD Global announced a couple more new features: the Nokia C30 powered by Android Go and the featurephone Nokia 6310.

The Nokia C30 arrives to complement the most basic series of Nokia, being a smartphone with Android 11 Go Edition with interesting proposals such as its huge 6000 mAh battery, while the Nokia 6310 refers to the classic Nokia cell phones as a tribute, with some features updated to these times.

Nokia C30 details

The Nokia C30 has a generous 6.82-inch screen although its resolution is limited to 720 x 1600 pixels, that is, HD +. It’s powered by an unknown Cortex A55 octa-core processor, with combinations of 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

A simple 13MP + 2MP dual camera takes care of photography tasks, while selfies are the responsibility of a 5MP lens that pokes out of the screen through a V-shaped notch.

As we mentioned, the Nokia C30’s battery is 6000 mAh, although its charge is limited to 10W. It should also be noted that the Nokia C30 includes a fingerprint reader, FM radio and LTE connectivity.

Nokia C30: Price and Availability

The Nokia C30 is now available in select markets with a price starting from 99 euros, in green or white.

Nokia 6310 details

The Nokia 6310 is not surprising in any way thanks to a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a Unisoc 6531F processor with 8MB of RAM, 16MB of expandable storage, VGA camera with LED flash, limited 2G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a 1150 mAh battery with up to almost 20 hours of conversation and almost 22 hours of standby, being a perfect option as a backup phone.

With a price that starts at 40 euros, the Nokia 6310 arrives in dark green, yellow, black or light blue (the latter exclusive for some markets) starting today.

Nokia 6310

The Nokia 6310 is a featurephone with a 2.8 inch color screen, VGA camera with LED flash, MP3 player, FM radio and 1150 mAh battery.

Comments: 0

Reviews: 0

Nokia C30

The Nokia C30 is an Android Go smartphone with a 6.82-inch screen at HD + resolution. Powered by an eight-core Unisoc processor, the Nokia C30 features 2GB or 3GB of RAM in combination with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, 13MP + 2MP dual camera, 5MP selfie camera, fingerprint reader, a generous 6000 battery mAh fast charging and Android 11 (Go Edition).

Comments: 0

Reviews: 0