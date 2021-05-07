Nokia announced the launch of its blockchain-powered Data Trading Marketplace

Helsinki-based telecommunications giant Nokia announced that it had launched a blockchain-powered marketplace ‘Nokia Data Marketplace’. The marketplace incorporates the enterprise blockchain Hyperledger Fabric and aggregates the data from distributed sources to make the information conducive to machine learning (ML).

According to Nokia, the AI ​​blockchain solution will allow telcos and other businesses to provide data models and artificial intelligence (AI) as a service.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The move will allow AI to run on data locally and communicate key metrics without sharing the underlying data and analytics. Additionally, it runs a machine learning model that ensures the data remains local. Finally, the system is updated to improve the model without compromising the underlying data.

The once dominant mobile phone maker is targeting data from IoT devices to provide solutions to connected cars and is also helpful in enhancing smart cities, aerospace, ports, energy, and healthcare.

Blockchain: The Ultimate Enabler of Data Monetization

Blockchain is ultimately becoming the monetization of data and analytics. It has enabled markets that allow smart people, businesses, and even entities to share their analytical data and insights directly with others.

Technology has helped improve the monetization of driving data. Today, data sharing and connected cars is a hot trend. Other players already pulling the strings in the industry include Denso and General Motors. Together, they recently created the latest MOBI Alliance blockchain mobility data exchange standards.

Still, Chinese automakers have also launched their own blockchain data exchange solution for connected vehicles. Elsewhere, Daimler runs a pilot with Ocean Protocol. And Fetch partnered with Bosch to enable collective learning and improve the AI ​​of their devices.

However, Nokia emphasizes “authorization mechanisms” and “reliable data exchange.” It will focus on data monetization to accelerate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and multi-party transactions, which are some of the declared critical areas of the service.