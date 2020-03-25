Nokia returns with the ration of news planned for the Mobile World Congress that was never held, and it does so by presenting four terminals. Three of them smartphones –Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3–, and a last feature phone, the Nokia 5310 presented in 2007, revived for 2007.

The most ambitious of them all is the Nokia 8.3 5G which, as its name suggests, receives state-of-the-art connectivity.

Nokia 8.3, full 5G connectivity

In its design we see a great protagonism of the photographic module, in which it now includes up to four sensors and on which we see the stamp of the Zeiss logo. On its front, Nokia gives everything to the screen, which now dispenses with the notch to get perforated in one of its corners.

Its screen is LCD, although in large dimensions. Nothing less than 6.8 inches diagonal, the same as the Galaxy Note 10+ – one of the largest and most current terminals.

Inside we do find one of the processors called to be protagonists in 2020. The Snapdragon 765G, the only one from Qualcomm with Integrated 5G connectivity on the chip itself – unlike the Snapdragon 865 – although with capabilities in the performance section that are still a notch below the best the brand knows how to do.

During the presentation, which was finally completely digital due to the coronavirus, Nokia took the time to emphasize that it is the device with the most widespread band support From the market.

They will accompany him two memory versions, with 6 and 8 GB of RAM, which will arrive respectively with 64 or 128 GB of internal memory, always with expandability by microSD of up to 400 GB.

In his photographic module we find a 64 MP main sensor, complete with a 12 MP wide angle and low resolution macro sensor. In addition, Nokia adds a fourth sensor, this time as a support in calculating the depth.

Its battery is large, although not scandalous given the aforementioned size and 220 grams of weight. Ascend up to 4,500 mAh, with a fast charge of 18 W.

Nokia 8.3 5G

screen

6.8 “, LCD, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

79 x 172 mm

Thickness

9.0 mm

Weight

220 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 765G, 7nm

RAM

6, 8 GB

Memory

64, 128 GB and microSD

Main camera

64 MP f / 1.9, wide angle 12 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP and depth 2 MP

Frontal camera

24 MP f / 2.0

Battery

4,500 mAh, fast charge 18W

Biometrics

Side fingerprint sensor

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM Radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Launching

Summer 2020

Official price

From 599 euros

Nokia 5.3 5G: release, availability and price

The Nokia 8.3 is expected this summer at an initial starting price of 599 euros in its 6 GB and 64 GB modality, which amounts to 649 euros for the 8 GB and 128 GB version.

