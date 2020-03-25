After the cancellation of Mobile World Congress 2020, Nokia held a special streaming event where announced their mobile lineup for this year. One of the most important is the Nokia 5.3, the company’s workhorse in the field of mid-range.

The Nokia 5.3 has a 6.55-inch HD + screen (1600 x 720 pixels) with 20: 9 aspect ratio and a drop notch located on the top edge. Inside it integrates a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, accompanied by 3, 4 and 6 GB DPDDR4x RAM configurations, as well as 64 and 128 GB storage options with support for uSD up to 512 GB.

In terms of cameras, the terminal has a four lens arrangement: The main 13 MP f / 1.8, ultra wide angle (118 degrees) of 5 MP, macro of 2 MP and an additional 2 MP for depth. Generally speaking, it is a mid-range mobile and we should expect modest performance in the field of photography, although Nokia went further and said that it is one of the most striking features.

The company ensures that it is possible to use Nokia 5.3 for two days, thanks to its 4,000 mAh battery. The press materials assure that we can play movies by streaming or play without fear that the battery will not last, although we know that the latter is questionable since it is the games that demand this feature the most.

All of the above runs under Android 10 with a clean and bloatware-free experience, as the company has accustomed us to. The Nokia 5.3 is ready for Android 11 and it will have secured security and software updates. Last but not least, the phone has a headphone jack, a feature that gradually begins to disappear, although not in the mid-range.

Nokia 5.3 price and availability

The Nokia 5.3 will be available globally in April in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colors and will be sold to a price of 189 Euros in its 4GB / 64GB RAM and storage configuration, respectively. At the moment there is no official price for Mexico, although at the current exchange rate affected by the coronavirus would be $ 4889 pesos.

