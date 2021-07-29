Noisy F1 engines won’t cause sponsor exodus

Red Bull leads an initiative for F1 to evolve towards louder and more emotional engines that come into operation with the new generation from 2025, just with the new regulations on power units.

They want grand prix racing to ditch today’s quiet, inexpensive turbo-hybrid engines in favor of something more exciting, powered by environmentally sustainable fuel.

The Red Bull crew chief, Christian Horner, believes that such a formula would help maintain the ecological objective of the Formula 1 in terms of fuel, and it would be more exciting for the fans thanks to engines that would provoke emotions in the fans.

However, not everyone is convinced, and the boss of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, he fears that major sponsors may not be happy to partner with a sport that is not considered fully sustainable.

Brown, who before joining McLaren had a long involvement in the sport as a sponsor guru, is not so sure they are not happy with what Red Bull has come up with.

“The most important thing is that Formula 1 is sustainable,” said Brown. “You can get there in different ways and I don’t think the sponsors are concerned about how you get to sustainability, as long as Formula 1 is sustainable.”

“So if it is a sustainable fuel combustion unit, or if it is electric or hybrid, the important thing is that Formula 1 is the spearhead for cutting-edge technology since sustainability is important for the sport and the world.”

Brown suspects that Wolff’s stance may be biased by the fact that his team is part of an auto company facing different sustainability challenges both in the short and long term.

“I think what has been heard is more the opinion of a company that probably wants the sustainability element to be consistent with how they go to market,” Brown added.

“I think the important thing for corporate partners is sustainability. I think they are less concerned with what product they can get there with.”

Also read:

“So I think fans and corporate partners would be discouraged if Formula 1 was sustainable in a technology direction that might be different from the auto industry? I don’t think corporate partners and fans care about that. absolutely”.

“But we have to take (automakers) into account, because they are a big part of the sport, big contributors, and we need them.”

Also read: