Noise pollution disrupts life in the oceans

The world’s oceans are ecosystems endangered by pollution, but not only by what is seen, but also by what is heard. A review article published by Science, led by Spanish Carlos Duarte, a scientist from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and in which the Higher Council for Scientific Research also participates, has collected how anthropogenic noise affects the stress of marine habitats.

From the song of the cetaceans, to the breaking of the Arctic sea ice, the natural chorus of the oceans The world is made up of a vast set of geological and biological sounds. However, human activities on the high seas, such as fishing, shipping and infrastructure, have increasingly added to this mix, making modern oceans much louder than ever.

“The most widespread source of noise pollution is ship noise, because it occurs everywhere and at all times. The most dangerous are the forms that generate the loudest noise, such as underwater explosions of bombs –One every day even after World War II in the maritime zone of Belgium and Holland–, or dynamite for fishing, –As it happens in SE Asia–. Also high intensity military sonars and compressed air impacts in seismic surveys ”, Duarte tells SINC.

Human activities on the high seas such as fishing, shipping and infrastructure make modern oceans much louder than ever

The oceans have gotten much louder since the Industrial Revolution. The available evidence shows that the anthropophony affects marine animals on multiple levels, such as their behavior and physiology and, in extreme cases, their survival.

For the measurement of this type of noise pollution, underwater hydrophones. These are found in instrumentation packages that are retrieved over time or through fixed underwater observatories grounded by cables that transmit data and supply power.

Jana Winderen hydrophone recording bearded seals in May 2016. / Jana Winderen

“Marine animals are sensitive to sound, which they use as a prominent sensory cue to guide all aspects of their behavior and ecology. Because sound travels far and fast underwater, the soundscape takes on special relevance “, he says. Victor Eguíluz, CSIC researcher at the Institute of Interdisciplinary Physics and Complex Systems, CSIC center and the University of the Balearic Islands.

In total, the research carried out a compilation of 12,000 items scientists that correspond to more than 40 years of published research, which has generated the first synthesis of evidence available to date.

“This unprecedented effort has demonstrated overwhelming evidence of the prevalence of human-made noise impacts on marine animals, to the point where the urgency to take action cannot be ignored,” he says. Michelle Havlik, Researcher at the Rey Abdalá University of Science and Technology and co-author of the study.

Silence the sea of ​​its natural sounds

Another effect of this incorporation of new noises by human activities is that it has caused some areas of the ocean to be increasingly silent.

The deterioration of habitats such as Coral reefs and the hunting large marine mammals have caused a sharp decline in the abundance of sound-producing animals – including whales. The fast global warming Climate change has also dramatically altered the natural acoustics of Arctic marine environments.

The parallel effect of human activity is to attenuate the sounds of animal origin, silencing the ocean through the degradation of ecosystems and the reduction of animal populations in the sea.

Carlos Duarte

“The parallel effect of human activity it is to attenuate the sounds of animal origin, silencing the ocean through the degradation of ecosystems and the reduction of animal populations in the sea ”, adds Duarte.

On the one hand, the noise level has risen and, on the other, the sounds of the marine ecosystem have been attenuated. “The result is a noisy environment where animal communication it is severely disturbed and in which the sound that identifies its habitats is attenuated and masked by noise. The fish and invertebrates that drift in search of their habitats cannot find them because they cannot hear them ”, explains the expert.

Illustration of the soundscape of the ocean in different settings. / KAUST / Xavier Pita

We still have time to reverse it

Unlike many other anthropogenic stressors in marine ecosystems, the authors argue that the harmful effects of noise pollution could be rapidly diminished by mitigating and regulating noise sources.

“The changelings soundscapes of the ocean have become the forgotten ‘elephant in the room’ of global oceanic change, “emphasizes Duarte.” In an era in which societies are increasingly turning to the ‘blue economy’ as a source of resources and wealth, it is essential that ocean soundscapes are managed responsibly to ensure the sustainable use of the oceans, “he continues.

They propose to establish regulations for the emission of noise by ships, as they exist for cars and other vehicles

Proof of this is what happened during confinement by the covid-19. During those weeks the predominant noises were once again those generated by marine animals.

Duarte and his team propose to establish regulations for the emission of noise by ships, as they exist for cars and other vehicles. “As well as developing new vehicles that can carry out seismic explorations moving on the seabed, instead of sending cannon shots of compressed air from the surface to the seabed, which impacts the animals that swim in the water column. Also establish bubble curtains that dissipate noise in underwater works and constructions, just as we do on land ”, he concludes.

Reference:

Carlos M. Duarte et al. “The soundscape of the Anthropocene ocean”. Science

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.