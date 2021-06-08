noise canceling headphones features, price and availability

They had been leaked multiple times, but it was this Tuesday when Sony has decided to officially present the WF-1000XM4, the third generation of its most advanced true-wireless headphones. These replace, remember, the well-known WF-1000XM3, presented in 2019.

The most obvious change is found on the outside. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are 10% smaller than the previous model, in addition to presenting a different aesthetic. The size of the case has also been changed, which is 40% smaller compared to the WF-1000XM3. The latter is extremely important, as the previous model received various criticisms for the size of its charging case.

Another interesting change in these WF-1000XM4 is found in the pads that the brand has incorporated into the headphone box. These They are built with a new material that stands out for its elasticity, maximizing the contact area with the ear canal. According to Sony, these isolate the inside of the pinna better while offering better fixation on the ear, which is essential to achieve good noise reduction.

The new V1 processor is one of the keys

Also noteworthy is the processor V1, which is responsible, among other things, for analyzing the signals coming from outside to subsequently cancel said sounds by emitting an audio signal equivalent to that of the noise in question, but out of phase. Sony assures that this new chip is capable of going one step further with respect to the QN1e of the previous model, achieving “the highest noise cancellation in the sector to date” but with lower energy consumption.

The active noise cancellation system also involves the four microphones present in these new headphones. Specifically, the brand has installed two in each headset. Y Sony insists that its performance is excellent not only in the face of noise cancellation, but also during voice calls. The key in the latter case is the Precise Voice Pickup technology, which relies on the beamforming microphones to capture the voice with the highest possible quality. Sony has also implemented a new bone conduction sensor that picks up voice vibrations, not outside sounds, which provides extra clarity.

Inside the WF-1000XM4 inhabits a 6mm driver and a 20% larger magnet than the previous generation. “The increase of the magnet and the high fidelity of the diaphragm offer better performance in the low frequencies and generate a signal of cancellation of high precision in a range of low frequencies that improve the cancellation of noise”, indicates the brand in the statement.

To improve the sound quality, Sony has implemented the LDAC codec in these WF-1000XM4, which transmits audio wirelessly at a higher resolution. This is present in other headphones of the firm (such as the WH-1000XM4), so its arrival in this model is welcome. The V1 chip also promises to improve sound quality, reduce distortion, and enhance compressed files in real time.

The WF-1000XM4 are smarter than the previous model

Like the WH-1000XM4, these WF-1000XM4 offer speak to chat function, which pauses music, turns off noise cancellation, and lets outside sounds pass through the microphones as soon as you start speaking. This is useful for speaking in certain situations without removing the headphones from your ears. And should you decide to take them off, the WF-1000XM4 will automatically pause the music thanks to proximity sensors.

From the Headphones Connect app, users can also configure noise cancellation to their liking or even allow headphones to dynamically adjust it based on where we are. This app also launches a new function that will allow users find the ideal pad for them, something that other products such as AirPods Pro also offer. If it detects that the insulation is not entirely effective, it will invite the user to try a different size pad.

Continuing with the smart functions: Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are compatible with Google Fast Pair, so they are linked in a matter of seconds with any Android smartphone. They also integrate with Alexa and Google Assistant. In fact, once configured, just say “Ok Google” or “Alexa” and they start listening to you. No need to press any buttons.

The WF-1000XM4, finally, promise up to eight hours of use on a single charge (24 hours using the recharging case). The box, meanwhile, supports wireless charging, in addition to having a USB-C port.

The WF-1000XM4 will hit the market in two colors: black and silver. They will be priced at 280 euros in Europe and will go on sale from June this year.

Read this too …