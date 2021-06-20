Noelia’s transparent bodysuit makes her look more than flirtatious! | Instagram

For admirers of the beautiful and flirtatious singer Noelia is always a delight to see her on her Instagram posts, in the most recent of her she is shown with a transparent black bodysuit that lets you see a little of its charms.

Noelia He publishes constant content on his official Instagram account where he has more than one million 400 thousand followers, who are aware of what he usually publishes in order to write in his comment box or simply give him a like.

21 hours ago he gave us his publication number 5,644 with which several will coincide is one of the most flirtatious that he has published to this day.

This is not the first time that he has given us images of this type, since it seems that the flirty star and celebrity of pop music loves to wear bodys, especially those that are extremely tight and that even get lost among her charms as was the case of this most recent.

With a voice a little deep to conquer her followers even more, the interpreter of hits like “Candle“,”Your” Y “Give me a reason“is inviting his followers to join his OnlyFans page.

Speaking precisely of his success, Noelia is about to launch “I did not fail“single with which he marks his return to Romanesque music, given that according to his own words his fans had been asking for it for years.

In her video she is in charge of recording herself, she boasts not only her beautiful face but also her exquisite figure, little by little she lowers the camera and turns it to show a little of what thousands of subscribers will surely be enjoying right now in her OnlyFans.

With strips on the sides and black fabric that is totally transparent, the singer, model and also a successful businesswoman wore and quickly showed a little of what you will find when subscribing to her account, where as she herself mentioned you will be able to see everything that you cannot on Instagram given the restrictions that the application has.

Coquettish and sublime are two words that several of her followers agree with, although they could not write it on this occasion because she blocked the comment box so that they could focus only on her.