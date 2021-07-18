Noelia’s successes accompany her in her daily activities | Instagram

For the singer Noelia showing off her figure is not a novelty, now her own successes also seem to accompany her wherever she goes, surely it is possible that you too.

We can see this in some of her videos on her official Instagram account, where we see her publish not only her beauty but also her music, as any celebrity would do today, unlike Noelia tends to do it continuously.

Since a few months ago he has been giving us new content related to his new singles, from “Give me a reason“where he appears singing on a small balcony, or”I Touch My Self“while walking in tight leggings.

To tell the truth, this is one of his most recent videos, Noelia the beautiful celebrity and representative of Latin music has worn her shapely legs with transparent lilac leegins which are surely part of her line of NoeliciousYou will easily recognize these because they have painted lips next to their hips.

Noelia I was walking near the Hardrock Guitar Hotel parking lot, listening to this tune in the background as I walked like a professional model straight into this impressive and eye-catching hotel.

The singer, businesswoman, model and personality of social networks shared this new video a day ago, which has more than 22 thousand red hearts and several comments where they tell her that she looks the most beautiful.

His greatest success or at least one of the best known and that after 20 years continues to be a delight to listen to and above all shocking that stirs memories, we are talking about “Your“, released on his self-titled album in 1999, it seems that it is more than usual to find this melody in the background in restaurants, supermarkets or cafes.

For more than 20 years, Noelia’s music has not only accompanied her but also all her admirers who, when listening to her for sure, immediately began to sing them or move our muscles a little as a sign of enjoying the melody, shaking their heads and moving their heads. fingers.

His most recent hit “I did not fail“It was only released a few days ago, we have also seen it in several videos of the singer, however there have been more references to her presentation in different television programs presenting her, probably soon we will be enjoying it on radio and digital stations.