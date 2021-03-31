Noelia’s phosphorescent bodysuit captivates fans in flirty video | Instagram

Always leaving very little to the imagination singer Noelia, who is also a successful businesswoman and model, left her fans shocked thanks to a recent video where she shows her figure in a phosphorescent body.

Although this is not the first time that she has shared content modeling this curious outfit, it is always surprising to see her again show off her figure with this tiny body, with which he surely caused his admirers to see the video on more than one occasion.

This could be assured and confirmed thanks to the reproductions that it has, approximately 12 hours ago that it shared said video the beautiful celebrity and already has more than 129 thousand views and 635 comments from her fans.

In his video Noelia She appears getting ready before leaving, she is in front of a mirror checking the last details, she is also wearing sneakers that have a closure on the back of the design because they are a bit high with bracelets that reach her calf.

When raising the closure of one of his legs, it raises it to the dressing table in front of him and reveals a quite suggestive pose, surely the followers he has in OnlyFans they will be delighted to see this type of content without having to see clothes in between.

She repeats this same action with her other leg, Noelia gives us a beautiful postcard with which several Internet users will surely have saved in their memories because seeing her show off her charms in this way can hardly be surpassed.

Something that drew attention not only from the video but from the publication he made in it was that apparently he will stop using Instagram to move to a new application called Celebrityiffy, which she has been constantly promoting herself on her Instagram account.

Good morning !!! Are you already in the new social network ??. Celebriffy is super … And soon I will completely move to that new platform, “wrote Noelia.

The song in the background of the video is “What is love“Noelia is precisely the interpreter of it, surely it is part of her new album in English.

Although apparently several of the comments that appear in the video did not pay attention to the description of the interpreter of “Candle“and they only concentrated on the images they were seeing, surely soon they will realize that the singer will begin to decrease her publications on Instagram, this because she tends to be quite active in the application.