Noelia’s neon bodysuit excites her fans in a flirty video

Noelia's neon bodysuit thrills her fans in a flirty video

The singer, businesswoman, and model originally from Puerto Rico has left more than one of her followers sighing for her again, Noelia knows perfectly how to achieve certain reactions among her fans, recently she did it again with a neon bodysuit.

Was a video that the beautiful singer interpreter of “Give me a reason” and Instagram celebrity shared, where she was quite flirtatious, just as she has been doing to pamper her followers on the application.

Three days ago, the blonde businesswoman shared this publication with us, in addition to consenting to more than one million 400 thousand followers of her account, she repeatedly refers to the love she feels for her fans, especially for those who have been supporting her. throughout his career.

Despite the fact that the beautiful businesswoman does not mention anything in her video, we can enjoy simply seeing her with her beautiful face and especially her unparalleled figure.

In the video he shared we hear in the background the 1986 song performed by Robbie Nevil entitled “Wot´s It To Ya“, Noelia has an excellent taste and a good ear for music, not for nothing has more than 20 years in the industry as one of the public’s favorite artists.

The beautiful singer is in her car even though she is not driving, that gives her the opportunity to play a little with her hair with one of her hands and record the video with the other.

While flirting a bit with her fans, the blonde businesswoman shows off her outfit, but only almost at the end of the video does she show the bottom part, where we can already see her body at the bottom and also some transparent white leggings that she is wearing.

His publication has 25,964 reproductions that could be equivalent to the likes because there is no record for each one, only the “red hearts” can be taken as a reference, as for the comments he has 151 at the moment.

The neon green bodysuit that the singer is wearing seems to be made of lace, but it is not because it is rather a kind of fabric that uses threads and gives a structure to the fabric that is quite interesting and above all very flirty as it leaves see a little of her beautiful skin that her fans enjoy seeing her so much.