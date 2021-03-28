Noelia’s micro swimsuit ends up being a thin thread! | Instagram

The singerPuerto Rican businesswoman and model Noelia once again delighted the pupils of her fans thanks to a new video where she appears wearing her figure like never before.

In this new video The businesswoman and celebrity of pop music was the most flirtatious wearing a swimsuit that despite being one piece showed a lot, this because at the bottom it ended up being only a tiny thread.

For years the interpreter of “Candle“She has been characterized as a woman who, in addition to being talented, is above all very beautiful and reckless.

Nowadays, she is not afraid to show her beautiful figure to her fans, taking advantage of the love and admiration they feel for her, she enjoys the compliments and reactions that she provokes in her admirers.

Read also: Noelia likes them very tight! upload photo with leggings

The video was shared a day ago on his official account Instagram It appears on top of an inflatable for the beach, it is the one that is supposed to correspond to the figure of a cloud with a rainbow, we saw this object recently in one of his previous photos from two days ago.

Noelia is leaning on her balcony on the inflatable saying showing off to her fans her Swimwear, which from what can be seen in his publication is part of his line of NoeliciousThis swimsuit is one piece, however, it is one of the most flirtatious we have seen.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The model has a halter neck in pink with an animal print pattern, the leg openings are raised a little higher than the waist thus showing much more skin, as it is lowered it becomes narrower both in the front and in the dorsal, therefore Noelia he takes good care of his movements to not show anything else

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Something that immediately draws the attention of his video is his tattoo, this immediately stands out due to his white skin, thus causing the gazes of some of his fans to immediately turn to that part of his body, the tattoo It is close to the hip on the front.

So far it has more than 145 thousand reproductions and surely in a few days it will exceed that figure, as for the comments it is close to 500, as always referring to its obvious beauty.