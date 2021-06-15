Noelia’s micro straps pass under her flirty charms

Noelia’s micro strips go under her flirty charms | Instagram

The singer and businesswoman shared what could be one of her most flirtatious videos to this day, in it Noelia appears wearing a “body“Made with only a few thin strips, it strategically passes over certain parts of her body, highlighting her charms even more.

Without a doubt the interpreter of “Candle“He does not feel sorry for showing his body on his social networks, as he did with this new video, which he shared a day ago.

Originally from the island of Puerto Rico, Noelia She has become an icon not only in music but also among women entrepreneurs, while being a recognized celebrity is also an example to follow.

In this case, her figure was more exposed than in other of her publications, given that through these tiny and narrow strips we could see that she was not wearing anything under her, in fact, only a few crossed threads were visible on the back.

The video was shared on Sunday, June 13, in it a beautiful singer and model wished her followers to have an exceptional day, throughout her publications we have seen that Noelia continuously sends greetings, dedicates a post on Instagram and invests time to His Followers.

For thousands of her fans, what most draws the attention of the businesswoman is that her figure continues to be natural, of which she is also proud because she has remained that way since she began her career 20 years ago.

There is no doubt that these scenes have been more than captivating for Internet users, the strips she is wearing are pink, to highlight her even more exquisite figure He was accompanied by a pair of strappy sneakers like his outfit, but these were in phosphorescent green.

The place where they recorded said video It was on the terrace of his apartment, the one facing a beautiful view of the sea, which we have had the opportunity to see in constant publications and from different angles.

Noelia not only showed her charms while posing, she also wiggled her figure while walking towards one end of her terrace, thanks to this we could see her figure completely, it was actually the perfect delight for anyone who admires her beauty.