Noelia's micro outfit marks her charms in front of the sea!

The beautiful singer Noelia shared a new video on her official Instagram account where she appeared showing off her charms again, although this time she did it using an outfit that completely marked her curves.

While he was on the balcony of his apartment Noelia He captivated the pupils of his fans as well as their hearts, surely causing them to begin to accelerate as the imagination of his followers began to run.

This video the interpreter of “Candle“He shared it 4 hours ago on Instagram, so far it has only 6,940 views.

As is usually something quite common among celebrities and ordinary people when they share content, there are usually fewer comments than like’s or reproductions, in the case of Noelia there are 88 comments.

In the video, she is leaning against a wall, so she can put one of her legs bent while showing off her ret @ guard a little, which you have the pleasure of seeing on more than one occasion when she lowers the camera to show off her shapely legs.

The clothing that the Puerto Rican singer is wearing consists of a short jumpsuit, it reaches just below her back charms, in the front it has a deep round neck which causes her charms to come out a bit.

The neck is halter so it is tied in the back, also at the waist it has another ribbon to tie on that side but from the back, as for the footwear, it is wearing open white sneakers.

In the background you can hear his new song “Tarzan girl“, updated version of” Tarzan Boy “by Baltimora, from what you can see Noelia is promoting her new single, surely when you listen to it you will like it immediately because it invites you to dance and move your body.

This new single will surely be part of the new album which he will release entirely in English, as he shared with us a few weeks ago in a post, in addition to this album he has been constantly working on new projects and his already established companies.

Thanks to her perseverance and discipline, Noelia will be able to make this new single a success as she has done with other of her songs.

In several publications of the businesswoman and model we have seen this balcony, although also in different perspectives, so when we see new content where it appears we can immediately identify it.