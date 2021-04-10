Noelia’s micro dress reveals her beautiful curves | Instagram

Singer Noelia shared a video that made several of her fans bite their lips when they saw her, because they surely savored each other and immediately blew their imaginations when they saw her in a micro dress that left very little to the imagination.

And it is that the beautiful Puerto Rican shared a news that surely moved more than one and gave him joy for his health.

The flirtatious pop music celebrity has just received the vaccine against the virus that has afflicted humanity so much, little by little more people are being protected against this disease, which is expected to end the pandemic soon.

Perhaps for this reason is that Noelia She was celebrating and indulging her fans at the same time, showing off much of her ravishing curves that have made so many sigh.

In his video shared through his official account of Instagram 4 hours ago, he could become one of the darlings of his followers, so far he has more than 24 thousand views.

The dress she is wearing is long-sleeved and transparent, but apart from that, on the sides it has openings that reveal a lot of skin and part of her charms, although in reality the most striking thing is how short it is, she is also wearing a long black boots while looking in the mirror and painting her lips.

It’s Friday … The body knows it, and I’m also vaccinated against Covid19, “wrote Noelia.

As you well know the interpreter of “Tarzan girl“He lives in the United States and in that country they have been vaccinating many people, unlike Mexico, which first has a preference for older adults.

Surprisingly, Noelia is 41 years old, but it seems that she could easily be 20 years younger thanks to her energy and exquisite figure which she keeps constantly active through exercise.

The pretty singer, model, actress, playmate and businesswoman was born on August 31, 1979 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, surely when hearing the name of this island several artists come to mind and it is that Noelia is not the only celebrity from that place.

We also meet Daddy Yankee, Chayanne, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony and Rauw Alejandro to mention a few, perhaps it catches your attention that Noelia is one of the few women who have excelled in this medium and that she remains popular after 20 years career.