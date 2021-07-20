Noelia’s leggings highlight her charms, they are transparent! | Instagram

The flirtatious and renowned celebrity of romantic music Noelia opted to show off her figure, looking very colorful, leaving aside her black or neon garments a bit, now wearing colors transparent.

It is not the first time that singer and a businesswoman publishes content using transparencies, however, whenever she does it, it is just as captivating, especially because she shows off her silhouette like no one else.

Until now Noelia he has a 22-year musical career and to date he continues to give us new singles, in fact he recently returned to romantic music with his new single “I did not fail“.

Although in his flirtatious video he is promoting another melody from his repertoire totally different from the one already mentioned because this is pop, perfect to listen to at a party and dance as soon as it starts to sound, we are talking about “I Touch My Self“, one of the singles that are part of what could be her new album entirely in English as she herself had previously shared.

The businesswoman is wearing a colored bodysuitIt has a black base and large printed letters in various colors, as well as purple leggings just as transparent as her body which is quite narrow at the bottom which we see thanks to her leggings, typical of her brand. Noelicious.

The owner of the platform Celebrityiffy She is from her balcony enjoying the view and showing it off at the same time, although we have already seen her in several of her videos, it is always a pleasure to see her again as well as the beautiful Puerto Rican.

While he walked a bit and wiggled his hips, some of his fans did not hesitate to see this flirty video on more than one occasion, pacing back and forth on his balcony without a doubt more than one of his fans began to sweat a little while watch her model.

As for his description, he is promoting his new single, stating that you can already find it on the different digital platforms Spotify, YouTube Music and Deezer.

I adore you, you only you “,” My güerita how beautiful you are “,” How beautiful you are Noelia “, wrote some fans.

This video was shared two hours ago on his official Instagram, said publication already has almost 20 thousand reproductions and 111 comments, several of them admit that Noelia is his eternal crush and that she is the most beautiful woman of all, some are quite explicit.