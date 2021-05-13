Noelia’s garter belt surprises fans, it is more than flirtatious! | Instagram

For thousands of Instagram users the singer Noelia has managed to conquer them since she decided to open her account in said application, especially when she began to share the most flirtatious content like the one she recently published wearing a leather jacket and a black garter belt.

Was a video that he published approximately 19 hours ago, in it the flirtatious interpreter of “Candela” is inviting her followers to use her page of OnlyFans, where by the way it has so far 160 publications and more than 34 thousand like’s on its page.

Noelia It is not the only celebrity that has a page on this site, in fact personalities of music and acting decided to open accounts right there you may know some names:

Mia Khalifa Cardi B Yanet García Ana Cheri Anastasia Kivtko Bella Thorne Jem Wolfie Lana Rhoades

The list is really long, these are just a few names of this sophisticated group of personalities who, like Noelia, have managed to become supporters of showing their figure in exchange for financial gain and what better way to do it than to do it in a safe and pleasant way.

In his video, he appears showing off his body and although he is wearing a standing jacket that by the way is buttoned, he lets his later charms show with this black garter belt that surely stirred up his imagination, letting it flow creatively.

And you already signed up? I’ll wait for you on my OnlyFans account “, Noelia mentioned.

The stockings she was wearing are surely part of her line of Noelocious, where it has for sale on its Online page a great variety of garments and the best of all is that it covers several sizes which is perfect for those beauties who have a few extra kilos.

He is also wearing quite long black boots, which you identify almost at the end of the video, when he begins to walk a little because the camera poses both in front and behind, so the panorama that you will be able to see is most entertaining, striking and even somewhat risque.

At the moment her video has more than 30 thousand reproductions, the singer, businesswoman and model is quite active on Instagram so it is not uncommon to find two or more publications per day, where most of them aim to pamper their fans.