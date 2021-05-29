Noelia’s fitted outfit highlights her charms in black! | Instagram

Many of the admirers of the singer Noelia is waiting for you to share content on her official Instagram account, especially videos, which is where she usually appears showing a little more of her exquisite figure.

It was thus that he again consented to his followers with this video that he published on Friday, May 28 on his Instagram account, where he is wearing a very tight outfit in black, thanks to this he perfectly delineates his complete figure.

For a few weeks that Noelia The famous pop music celebrity who announced that she would launch new record productions including a new album entirely in English, has actually shared some previews of her songs.

Speaking of their new productions and songs, two of them are “Tarzan girl” and the second “I Touch My Self“, of which we have heard a little in some videos that the beautiful singer, model and businesswoman has shared.

It’s coming around … What’s new in English, “wrote Noelia.

The interpreter of “Candle“She is wearing a long-sleeved, high-neck bodysuit, as well as her jeans, both of which are in black, as well as long, high animal print boots that precisely reach her thighs.

Noelia is leaning against the sliding door, which by the way is made of glass to be able to see the beautiful landscape when going out to her balcony, as on several occasions when she has shared part of the rooms in this beautiful apartment, we know that the view from the balcony is the beach.

Apparently Noelia likes to show off her figure with this type of bodysuits, because it is not the first time that we see her use one, most of them have been the same designs in white, long-sleeved or sleeveless and it is yes, all very narrow as they go down.

We have also noticed that she is in favor of wearing long boots that reach her thighs, so far her video has more than 42 thousand reproductions and there are 92 comments in total by various Internet users and friends.

As we see some of the comments that her publication has, we find several Internet users writing emojis from the heart or those who decided to write something to her affirm that she is one of the most beautiful women and above all something more than flirtatious.