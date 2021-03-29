Noelia will give away Calendars and t-shirts at Celebriffy! | Courtesy

The Puerto Rican singer and businesswoman Noelia shared a video where she is alerting her followers to acquire some of the gifts who will be giving these consist of signed calendars as well as collectible t-shirts.

Several of his fans were moved by this announcement made by the beautiful celebrity through a video that he shared on his official Instagram account, this to give greater promotion to his account. Celebrityiffy, which opened recently and now several celebrities and people are taking advantage of it to open.

Noelia is very excited to share this new app which gives the opportunity to content creators and workers who want to promote their work and make a higher profit unlike other apps that provide very little.

The interpreter of “Candle“He comments in his video that his fans should be aware of what he shares on his other account in addition to Instagram, Celebriffy is the only one who handles so there is an even greater opportunity to enjoy his content.

Also read: Noelia’s micro swimsuit ends up being a thin thread!

So far he has not shared more information about the gifts that he will be giving and the dynamics to which they will have to adhere to obtain any of them, however the most logical thing is that an account should be created in the app that is already available in the Play Store.

In it video Wearing a button-down collar leather jacket, Noelia looks rockstar in this outfit.

It is possible that the content of the calendars is quite risque and the businesswoman herself will be the protagonist of it, although this is only an assumption, surely her million and 400 thousand followers on Instagram when seeing the video will immediately begin to have accounts in the application that is expected to be a success.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

During the video that lasts only a few seconds, he warned his followers that during the next few days it would be available only on his Celebriffy account, so he will surely stop sharing content on Instagram.

Several of his fans are excited about his video especially because as always, the singer It looks the most beautiful, the video was shared 10 hours ago and it already has more than 13 thousand views.

Hoping to have greater popularity, the beautiful businesswoman and model has concentrated a lot on her new account as have other personalities in the environment.