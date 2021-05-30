Noelia wears her charms in tight pink leggings

Noelia wears her charms charms in tight pink leggings | Instagram

Without a doubt the beautiful singer Noelia shared a video in which while she danced she showed off her figure from her balcony.

Noelia She has always found a flirty way to promote her projects, be it through her flirty photos and even some videos in which she tends to show off some of her products and companies, as a true music celebrity and also as an entrepreneur.

As is the case with your line Noelicious, of which we are sure that it was the one we are seeing in one of his most recent videos, precisely these garments with their leggings you can identify them because at the hips they have embroidered lips.

“I miss you“It is part of the description that he has in his publication in addition to some hashtag referring precisely to his leggings, in addition to being the song that is heard in the background and that is precisely part of the album” Hitting Strong “released in 2000.

22 hours ago he shared this video on his official Instagram account, where he already has more than 139 thousand views.

In his video he shows himself wearing his transparent leggings which by the way are lost among its charms, in addition to a round neck sleeveless blouse, however what most attracted attention were its silver boots, which by the way reached above her thighs, it seems that this is not the first time we see her wearing this type of footwear.

The striking thing about her clothes is that her blouse lets her superior charms show a little, as for her leggings they were a bit lost among her later charms.

As is customary in the interpreter of “Candle“In her videos when she promotes her leggings, she tends to dance very flirtatious, this time she did it from her balcony in her apartment and as you know, the view she has is facing the sea.

Some of his followers have shared that the song in the background is quite pleasant and one even mentioned that he had been listening to it all day, others were simply more than delighted as he showed off his beauty and wiggled his hips a little.

One of his fans mentioned that “Me faltas tú” in particular was one of his best songs, it may not be as well known as “Candela” or “Tú”, but without a doubt it is one of the favorites of the public.