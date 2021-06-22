Noelia was shocking with her return to romantic music! | Instagram

In addition to being flirtatious and a successful businesswoman, Noelia is an icon of romantic music, her return to this musical genre opens the doors to fall in love with her songs like “Your“,”Nail me your love“and now too”I did not fail“.

What millions expected to happen with the return of Noelia to romantic music has finally happened, this Monday she presented her new single “I did not fail” on Telemundo, this song again opens the doors of success for this musical genre, which he had long since been neglected.

The singer Together with other celebrities in the medium such as Los Bukis, Bronco, Marisela and the Banda MS, they will manage to position romantic songs again at number one on the playlists.

Undoubtedly Noelia She is one of the singers whose return to romantic music was most expected, this noble genre that opened the doors of success for this Puerto Rican beauty for more than 20 years when she began her career.

This presentation was thanks to Telemundo, where an interview was shared in which the interpreter of “I Touch My Self“She mentioned what she has been doing throughout these years, because not only did she dedicate herself to music, she also became an excellent businesswoman and entrepreneur, of which with that title she was recognized a few months ago.

Thanks Telemundo, we are releasing the new thing exclusively! We started with all the love in the world for my audience who waited so patiently for this, thank you I love you “, wrote Noelia.

Wearing a tight black outfit with a bit of transparency as well as some sparkling stones on the front, the model with beautiful hazel eyes interpreted this new single with great feeling, which is expected to become a hit as soon as possible. it was his iconic song “You” from his first album titled “Noelia”.

Surely those who had the opportunity to see the interview and his presentation were quite excited because he also mentioned that a tour will begin shortly which will begin precisely in Miami and Mexico later in Latin America and will end in Europe.

Like other celebrities due to the pandemic, Noelia had to postpone her tour in 2020, so it is expected that we will soon have the opportunity to see her on stage again.