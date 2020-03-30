The always controversial Noelia She got naughty and raised the temperature on social networks by showing off her shapely anatomy with a high-impact outfit.

This Sunday, the Puerto Rican shared a video in which she can be seen making sexy movements on an armchair wearing a white minidress that barely covers her turning bottom.

Prior to this publication, the interpreter of ‘Candela’ shocked her 1.2 million followers by appearing dancing with a daring fishnet bodysuit that she wore without underwear on the bottom.

.