Noelia unleashes low passions with a sexy video in heels and a transparent body

The always sensual singer Noelia He shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he exhibited his toned figure and unleashed low passions.

A few hours ago, the interpreter of ‘Candela’ was seen by her 1.4 million followers, who were drooling, in a clip where the Puerto Rican appears walking in a room, sheathed in heels and a white see-through bodysuit that highlighted her shapely legs and hips, where he also wasted sensuality for the camera.

“Okay! I’m getting ready… you know where to find me. Use the link that is in my profile. # Noelia❤ ”, titled the material that has almost 40 thousand views.

It should be noted that recently, Noelia captured the spotlight after in a recent publication she took the opportunity to reveal to her fans that have had vitiligo for several years after a period of too much stress and nervousness.

“Today 15 years ago life put me before one of the most difficult tests of my existence. 15 years ago my heart fell into a thousand pieces … when I saw my dreams, my work, my efforts and my illusions succumb to the worst scoundrel that a woman can suffer.

Months after so many tears, so much stress and so much suffering and so much bullying that I was subjected to, my body began to pay the price of stress and nervesOver time, I developed a disease, in certain parts of my skin they began to lose their color.

After consulting with specialists, very scared, I received the news that my immune system, due to my extreme condition of the nerves and so much stress, had developed a disease called VITÍLIGO

I believe that God did something in me because I understood that those spots on my skin were scars from the tests and lessons that God gave me.

From that moment I knew that my obligation in life is to be grateful and happy with what I have, with the blessings that have been given me and the talents that God gave me. Vitiligo and I are now friends. We have learned to live together, one more stain one less stain does not make me less in the eyes of God and the universe. #viviendoconvitiligo “, he wrote in the photo where he was honest.

