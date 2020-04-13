Noelia stands in solidarity with health workers during the quarantine | Instagram

Singer of Puerto Rican origin Noelia through a video on her account Instagram He shared a piece of news that will surely make health workers happy.

Due to the pandemic caused by the virus called COVID-19 everyone needs to be sheltered in their homes to avoid further contagion.

However, it is something that is also not easy to control since many families depend on a daily salary. to be able to subsist.

For this reason, there are still cases of coronavirus who are being treated in hospitals, taking this into account the doctors, nurses and all the personnel who work in a hospital find long working hours.

Knowing this, Noelia decided to share through her restaurants lunch or dinner to support those who work in the health sector.

“Noelia´s Cabaret and Noelia´s Grill House we are committed to the community during this crisis,” was the first message shared by the interpreter of Clávame tu amor.

Fortunately Noelia like other celebrities are supporting the community there is no doubt that in adverse situations the union makes force a phrase well known and already adopted by many during this quarantine.

“Noelia’s Grill House will be contributing 50 DINNERS or LUNCHES DAILY for 90 days and delivered to the Home for Health Professionals in Mexico City,” Noelia shared in her publication.

The singer has not stopped sharing content on her account Instagram because for her followers it is important to have something to entertain herself and what better than to enjoy the beautiful view of her publications where as always she appears as the Main character.

At the moment the health sector and primary sector They are one of the most important workers in the face of this difficult situation. On the one hand, we have the doctors who safeguard our health and, on the other, the farmers who are dedicated to providing us with food, many thanks to all of them as well as to Noelia that supports them directly.

