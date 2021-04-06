Noelia shows off her curves with a tight bodysuit that almost reveals her most intimate

Noelia She knows the level of sensuality she possesses and every day she dares to show more to pamper her loyal followers on social networks.

On this occasion, the Puerto Rican defied Instagram censorship by showing off her curves with high boots and a tight white bodysuit that almost reveals the most intimate part of his anatomy due to how narrow it is in the groin area.

“Nothing will change my way of being 🍒 # soycomosoy💕 #noelicioustimes #Noelia 💋”, said the singer in one of the two images she uploaded.

Previously, Noelia had already unleashed low passions with that same outfit, but this time she used a leather jacket, although little could hide her tattoo and her prominent rear.

