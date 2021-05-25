Noelia shows her rear in semitransparent leggings while having fun on a slide

Noelia She is one of the Latin celebrities who has attributes that always make anyone who decides to look at the daring publications that the Puerto Rican is used to sharing on her social networks delirious.

On this occasion, Yolandita Monge’s daughter decided to delight the pupil of her 1.4 million Instagram fans thanks to a video in which showed her rear in tight semitransparent leggings, while having fun as a little girl on a slide on a beach.

“Have fun as you want 😉😄💖 as long as it’s healthy.” Is the epigraph the singer wrote in the clip that has more than 111,000 views and all kinds of comments.

“Beautiful and Beautiful Woman 💖💗”, “What a beautiful little tanguita mamita. You are very good 🔥🔥 ”and“ Tremendous rear 😋😋 ”, are some of the compliments that can be read.

As if that was not enough, Noelia uploaded another spicy publication where she took the opportunity to explore her curves with her cell phone camera, wearing a bodysuit and other leggings that could not hide the short cachetero that she had underneath.