Noelia shows her good heart, will feed doctors | Reform

An “apapacho” makes the difference, which is why Noelia commits from today to give lunch and dinner to 50 doctors from Mexico City over the next 90 days.

The owner of the Noelia’s Grill House, located in Colonia Nápoles, in Mexico City, assured that the health specialists to whom she will bring food work in hospitals near her restaurant.

This occurred to me while watching the news and everything that is happening. I said, ‘I want to help,’ and this is the best way: 50 full lunches and dinners a day over the next 90 days, the singer said by phone from Florida.

We are going to be able to help these heroes that we have today fighting in this terrible epidemic, and who are fighting for all those lives, to keep them alive and to heal them.

Businessman Jorge Reynoso, the singer’s husband, who was present on the telephone link, clarified that they are quality dinners, which are served in the business.

We have already coordinated with some people from the Siglo XXI Medical Center and others at the Dr. Belisario Domínguez Specialty Hospital, Reynoso reported.

When Noelia announced this initiative, the couple received messages from health employees of other medical units interested in receiving the dishes.

“Since we announced this, we have a box full of doctors, but one can’t handle everything; especially that they will be lunches … and dinners like the ones on the restaurant’s menu,” Reynoso said.

“We were about to open a store in Guadalajara, and now we are looking to start cooking from there and take help to the Guadalajara Civil Hospital. That is being coordinated by my brother,” shared the Puerto Rican.

Both are aware that medical personnel are often unable to leave hospitals, which is why they want to help them.

These men are risking it, they are working overtime and risking their lives, they must be treated well.

The interpreter of Tú knows that not all artists have the same possibilities of helping, but she did not consider it correct that they use record sales to send a certain percentage of these to the neediest people.

If you are going to help, help yourself. I am not going to sell my music, and of the sales I send them a percentage. That is not helping. That is not done, he declared.

