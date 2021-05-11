Noelia shows her charms for the camera wearing sinful blue bodysuit

Noelia is known for being one of the celebrities who does not stop showing off how good her body looks through her Instagram account, where she usually uploads “spicy” photos and videos that have led her to position herself as one of the spoiled Latinas of the main networks.

On this occasion, the singer went out of her way to promote her content on OnlyFans and published a clip where she appears showing her charms in front of the camera, wearing a sinful blue bodysuit that highlighted her hips and legs.

“Come now 💋 Subscribe to my OnlyFans account, where you can see EVERYTHING 😉😘”, reads the publication of the Puerto Rican that has been seen by more than 34 thousand users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelia (@noeliaofficial)

Previously, Noelia also invited her fans to subscribe to the famous platform, with another material in which she modeled only with high boots, a bra and fishnet stockings, which revealed her string thong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelia (@noeliaofficial)

Keep reading:

Kim Kardashian upsets Instagram posing in a bikini from the beach

Demi Rose shows off her curves with striking yellow bikini

This was the relationship between Luis Miguel and Frank Sinatra

Sara Sampaio revealed that she has suffered from this painful disorder since she was 15 years old

FILED IN:

Famous ⋅ Instagram ⋅ Noelia