Quarantining in relaxing activities outside of the routine is just a luxury that some can afford, as demonstrated Puerto Rican singer Noelia, who published two videos on his Instagram account this Wednesday in a moment of relaxation where he took the opportunity to take a horseback ride.

In both clips, the also adult content model wore riding gear showing from how he “greeted” the horse in question to how he rode it.

“Stand up and getting down in the stirrups supported on the balls of your feet strengthens your legs, but it hurts bastard. And with 84 degrees of heat … uff ”, was the text with which the 40-year-old artist accompanied one of the videos. It is not the first time that Noelia shows her passion for horseback riding, since on other occasions has demonstrated the great dominance he has over equines, while receiving flattering compliments from its male audience.

How you feel about the coronavirus

In past days the interpreter of songs like “Candela” and “You” He shared his feelings about the current situation in the world due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of deaths and infections since its emergence.

“In these moments where the confusion, pain and rearrangement of our lives has shaken the most elementary foundations of our normality, it is necessary not to waste time and rethink our priorities, all of the above is the first motivation that has made me execute a new vision for this that seems an uncertain future, if I see it from the same position before this crisis. I must see this as the mandatory lane change where the destination is the same, but the journey will be different. Adjusting to the new reality will be difficult, and at times survive it, but it will be the bridge to move to the stage of living again, “he explained.

And it is evident that this period has made the star reflect, since it also declared that they are times for introspection and the evaluation of each moment.

From singer to adult model

Noelia Lorenzo Monge, her full name, is assiduous to please her followers by uploading various videos on her account where she performs sensual dances and shares suggestive photographs such as “A taste” to invite your fans to subscribe to your uncensored content platform, “Secret Passion”, where the Puerto Rican shows much more of herself.

Regarding his foray into erotic entertainment, he started his career in the 90s singing on stage has stated knowing how to take advantage of adversities, like on that occasion when a clip of yours was leaked in a compromising situation.

“It was a purely business decision, as I said when I announced it in the United States, as I think a month or so ago, and well I decided that instead of what is on the networks is a bad memory of something disgusting they did to me, do it right, do something nice, erotic and start a new facet, “Noelia said in an interview for the Mexican program Montse & Joe in 2019.