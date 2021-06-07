Noelia reveals the harsh illness she suffers from stress! | Instagram

The beautiful singer and businesswoman Noelia shared with her followers a news that required a lot of courage, revealed the disease that began to suffer due to the stress that began to live during those difficult moments.

Fortunately, this is not contagious and at the moment she has it under control, however it is something that not many people dare to share, from the moment they began with the constant criticism of her person Noelia had to start living with all this negativity.

15 years ago, as she herself mentions in her publication, began what was a torment for her, because not only her career was affected but also her person and with her the ravages of that situation were reflected in her body.

Months after his name and career began to be highly criticized not only because of the criticism but also because of his stress, he began to develop this disease, which also the king of pop suffered, perhaps you know it is called vitiligo.

This disease is characterized by depigmentation of the skin in certain areas of the body, it can affect it completely or only in some parts, Noelia He has been fortunate to be able to control her and continue with his life and especially his career.

Also read: Angela Aguilar’s white dress raises suspicions Is there a wedding?

Definitely Noelia is one of the few celebrities who tends to break the silence and sharing what happens to her as a result of constant stress and does not make her less of a person, on the contrary, the simple fact of making it public, makes her approach millions because her followers or other Internet users begin to identify with her.

I hope this testimony can raise awareness for some people that their hearts are cold and empty, and they only know how to hurt others, “he shared with ShowNews.

It is important to know that our words even though we are behind a screen can affect others in the same way, it is very easy to issue a negative comment, but assuming it is something totally different.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Hopefully everyone who has commented on something negative not only about a personality such as the singer but with another person thinks before speaking knowing that their words could make someone unhappy.

With a strong message that the interpreter of “Candle“He gave us the opportunity to know a little more about his noble person, there is no doubt that all human beings are equal and vulnerable whether you are a star or not.